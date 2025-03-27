Natixis Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 39.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after buying an additional 753,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Brady by 1,121.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.