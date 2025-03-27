Natixis Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pennant Select LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% during the third quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,899 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,142.42. The trade was a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

