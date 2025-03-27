Natixis Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in AES by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

