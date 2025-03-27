Natixis Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.