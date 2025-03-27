Natixis Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

