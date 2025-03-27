Natixis Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $70,256,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,334,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after purchasing an additional 828,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after buying an additional 800,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -174.87, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

