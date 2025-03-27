Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKR. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust



Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

