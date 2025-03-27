Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 0.2 %

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.15. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.25%.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $101,383.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,237.46. The trade was a 55.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.