Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 751,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 131.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 356,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 202,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.4972 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

