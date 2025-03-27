Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $725,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,942,000 after buying an additional 4,259,537 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 4,311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,014 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,434,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Grab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -239.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

