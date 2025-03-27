Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $833,000 in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.