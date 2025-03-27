Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HMN. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,262.72. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,965.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $415,140. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

