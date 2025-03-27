Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853 in the last ninety days.

Everus Trading Down 4.4 %

ECG stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60. Everus has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECG

Everus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.