Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,994 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,612,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 238,288 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 5.5 %

NeoGenomics stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

