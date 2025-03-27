Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,298.62. The trade was a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 994,031 shares of company stock worth $35,536,180. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

