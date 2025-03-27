Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $56.92 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

