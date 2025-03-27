Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $18,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,347,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

