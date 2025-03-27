Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 6,175 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.