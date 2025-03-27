Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 70,941 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

