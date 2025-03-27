Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,338 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 2.5 %

SG stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In related news, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $50,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,485,356.20. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,373.65. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,177. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

