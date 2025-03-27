Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 92,372 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 72,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

