Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

Nordson stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.85. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Nordson Profile



Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

