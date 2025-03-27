Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $9,374,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $155,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,250. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $961,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,199.02. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,658 shares of company stock worth $2,188,914. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

