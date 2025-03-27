Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

