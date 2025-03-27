Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,736 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,078,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,891,000 after buying an additional 362,083 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,173,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after acquiring an additional 155,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

