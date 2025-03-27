Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

PRVA stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

