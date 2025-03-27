Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,324,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 128,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 919,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 895,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

