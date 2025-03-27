Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 36.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 553,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 148.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXM opened at $61.84 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.92 million, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

