Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 134,459 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPBD. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Upbound Group news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

