Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 85,310 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYDB. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB opened at $47.22 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

