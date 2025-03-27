Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $4.25 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 220,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODI. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

