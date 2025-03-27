Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYT opened at $65.57 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $619.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

