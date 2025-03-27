Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

