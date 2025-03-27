Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Renasant worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Renasant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,757.92. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Renasant Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RNST opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

