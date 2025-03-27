Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Saia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $377.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.68 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.39.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

