Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

