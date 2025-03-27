Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,791,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 18,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

