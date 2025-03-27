SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SouthState were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SouthState by 22,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in SouthState by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSB opened at $93.94 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

