SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 276.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,962 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

