Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,881,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 622,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 125,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.35.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.