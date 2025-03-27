Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,782,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,876,000 after buying an additional 105,116 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 116,295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

FCF opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

