Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 100,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $3,949,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Life Time Group
In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,650. This represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Price Performance
LTH stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.
Life Time Group Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
