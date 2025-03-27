Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 100,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $3,949,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,650. This represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.