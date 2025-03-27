Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,400 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MannKind were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,597,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,338,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 3,304,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 894,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MannKind by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 1,000,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.27. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MannKind in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

