Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after buying an additional 119,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,062,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,886 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $449.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.73 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.