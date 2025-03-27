TETRA Technologies’ (TTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.69 million, a P/E ratio of 176.34 and a beta of 2.04.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. Analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 702,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 486,456 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,734,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 462,213 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 414,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

