The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Chemours worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

