The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Timken by 1,075.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 39,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 221.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

