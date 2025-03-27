The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111,842 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Western Union worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,305,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,012 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at $11,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,663,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Union by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

NYSE WU opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

