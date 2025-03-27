Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 11,518 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GameStop were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in GameStop by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday.

GameStop stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 157.68 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

