Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,195 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $266.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.72. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $241.01 and a twelve month high of $353.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.94 and a 200 day moving average of $280.60.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

